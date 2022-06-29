Gayle To Guys Hill Roadway In St. Mary Benefits From Rehabilitative Works

A multimillion dollar rehabilitation project is now underway along the Gayle to Guys Hill roadway in St. Mary. The project commenced recently and will see approximately seven kilometres of the twelve and a half kilometres-long roadway being treated to drainage improvement and an improved surface.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says that the two-month project will include drain cleaning and drainage construction activities. There will also be the construction of a retaining wall with the final surface being asphaltic concrete. Some sections of the corridor will also be patched.
The project is being undertaken at a cost of over $45 million dollars.
In the meantime, Mr. Shaw advises that the roadway from Border to Cuffy Gully, also in St. Mary, will soon benefit from rehabilitative works. He says the project, which is currently being procured, will target just over a kilometre of that roadway which runs from the border of St. Andrew to Cuffy Gully in the parish.
The NWA is advising motorists to proceed cautiously in areas where roadworks are being undertaken and to observe the instructions of posted warning signs