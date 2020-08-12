Game Bird Hunting Season Opens Saturday August 15 2020

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is announcing the dates for the game bird shooting season. The 2020 Game Bird Shooting Season is declared to open on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and close on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Under the Wild Life Protection (Game Birds) (Declaration of Shooting Season) Order, 2020, the season hunting sessions are from sunrise to 9:00 am and 2:30 pm to sunset on Saturdays and from sunrise to 9:00 am on Sundays.

Hunters’ licences may be obtained from its head office at 10 Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5 or any of its authorised vendors. The licence fee is $20,000 and the Agency is advising that all applicants must have a valid firearm licence/user’s permit and Tax Registration Number.

Hunter’s Bird Shooting Reports not completed and returned by the December 31 of the same year of the season will attract a late processing fee of $5,000 before a Hunter’s Licence is granted to hunt during the 2020 Bird Shooting Season.

Only the following game birds are to be hunted during the season:

• Zenaida Dove/Pea Dove

• White-winged Dove

• White-crowned Pigeon/Baldpate

• Mourning Dove/ Long-tailed Pea Dove

The overall bag limit per shooting session is 20 birds with the exception of the White-crowned Pigeon which is 15.

Shooting within game reserves/sanctuaries and forest reserves, and within 50 metres from the boundaries of game reserves/ sanctuaries is prohibited.

COVID -19 guidelines have been established in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ COVID -19 protocols to ensure the safety of the stakeholders involved in the season.