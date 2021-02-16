G-G Swears In New Custos Of Trelawny

Businessman and Justice of the Peace (JP), Hugh Gentles, was this morning (February 16) sworn in as Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny.

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, presided over the ceremony, which was held at King’s House.

Mr. Gentles’ appointment follows the resignation of the Hon. Paul Muschett, who served the parish for the past 11 years.

The Governor-General congratulated the new Custos, noting that his appointment comes at a time when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic “has dictated that we do things differently and manage what we do with vigilance to stay safe”.

He expressed confidence in Mr. Gentles’ ability to serve the parish creditably, noting that the former Custodes have left examples and legacies for him to follow.

“You also have colleague Custodes, who are willing to support you [as you] take up this assignment. Congratulations and welcome to the position of Custos Rotulorum for the parish of Trelawny,” he said.

In his response, Mr. Gentles said it is a “great privilege” to be appointed as Custos and committed to serving the parish of Trelawny with honour.

“My family has lived in and served the parish of Trelawny for almost 100 years. It is with great pride that I pledge to continue this tradition through the office of the Custos. I look forward to representing Your Excellency in accordance with your wishes and serving the people of Trelawny,” he added.

The main role of the Custos is to represent the Governor-General as the first citizen of their respective parish.

Among the core functions of the Custos is engaging in activities that promote the rule of law, public order and civic pride.

He or she is responsible for recommending and swearing-in JPs and for supervising the execution of their legislative functions.

The Custos also gives leadership to the Governor-General’s Programme for Excellence, with its emphasis on service and recognition through the Governor-General’s Achievement Awards and the ‘I Believe Initiative’.