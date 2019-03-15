G-G Commends Diplomatic Partners for Contribution to Jamaica’s Progress

Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has commended Jamaica’s diplomatic partners for their contribution to the country’s social and economic progress.

He noted that the achievements “in the past year [have] not been accomplished by our national efforts alone, but by collaboration and partnerships from many of your countries, which complemented our own commitment and hard work”.

“It is through your noble endeavours that together we have established and continue to build and fortify shared pathways to sustainable development,” he said.

The Governor-General was addressing the annual Diplomatic Week Cocktail Reception and Dinner at King’s House on March 14.

Diplomatic Week, spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, was observed from March 12 to March 15.

The Governor-General, in his address, said that the Week is a time to reflect on the commonalities that underpin Jamaica’s ties with other countries.

He noted that Jamaica “is blessed to have a talented, robust, and vibrant diplomatic corps, and we are grateful. We work together in pursuit of mutually agreed foreign policy goals”.

The Governor-General welcomed the new heads of missions, including non-resident heads, noting that the accreditation of the diplomats “reflects the level of high esteem and mutual respect that their countries enjoy with Jamaica”.

He extended congratulations to the new Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, His Excellency Guy Sevrin.

“I am confident, Ambassador, that the corps stands to benefit greatly from your leadership in the months ahead,” he said to Ambassador Sevrin.

The Governor-General told the diplomats that they enjoy a “unique privilege and responsibility to serve their respective countries at the national and international levels, but more importantly, through collaborative processes where you can make a much more significant and positive difference globally”.