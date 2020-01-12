Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right), sips coffee along with (from left): Chairman, Jamaica Coffee Exporters Association, Norman Grant; Chief Executive Officer, Stoneleigh Coffee, Stephen Shirley; Acting Director General, Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority, Gusland McCook; and Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Lenworth Fulton. They were at Thursday’s (January 9) launch of the third annual Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.

