New Christel House Jamaica School Opened

The institution, which is owned by global children’s charity organisation, Christel House International, will facilitate 840 students from modest neighbouring communities for Grades K-13 [kindergarten to sixth form], who will be exempt from paying tuition fees.

In addition to academics and leadership and character education, the school has committed to providing each enrolled student with books, uniforms, information technology equipment, transportation, breakfast, lunch and snacks, and health services.

Students will also benefit from support and counselling for an additional five years after graduating high school.

Prime Minister Holness, who delivered the keynote address, welcomed the institution’s development and its provisions for the target youngsters.

“This shows that we can build a first-class educational institution [in Jamaica, and that] anywhere you go in the world, this school [will] meet the highest standards,” he stated.

Mr. Holness emphasised the need for students who are raised in the “poorest communities and households”, to be exposed to the “best teachers, facilities and infrastructure.”

“The environment in which children are hosted is a critical variable [for] transformation [and] it’s very important that when we speak about the transformation of education, a part of that [involves] the infrastructure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams advised that students of the institution will be able to participate in all national standardised examinations and assessments in the National Assessment Programme.

“The facilities and infrastructure of the school are designed to satisfy the requirements established by the Ministry and other competent authorities applicable to early childhood institutions and independent schools,” she stated.

Meanwhile, President of Christel House International, Bart Peterson, said the vision of late Founder, Christel DeHaan, is for children from the most modest backgrounds to “have a seat at the table of life.”

“Today, we celebrate much more than a new building, more than even the inauguration of a new school. We celebrate a relationship, a mutual commitment to transform lives,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by Principal of Christel House Jamaica, Tracey Ann Anderson, who indicated that all students enrolled will obtain a quality education designed to help “break generational poverty” in Jamaica.

“I encourage the parents and members of the wider community to give full support to the institution, as we… work together [to]… safeguard the future of our children,” she said.

The school, which is built on 10 acres of land, will be spearheaded by an independent Board of Directors.

Christel House International has built similar schools in several other countries, including India, the United States, South Africa, and Mexico.