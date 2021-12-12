Jamaica’s Status as a Nation Will be Addressed – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says questions regarding Jamaica’s status as a nation, which has generated significant interest, will be addressed.

[There is] one thing that I am reflecting on and that is, the nation is as the nation does. There are some people who want to speak prosperity sovereignty, and independence into being, he noted.

Mr. Holness maintained that my philosophy is that we must do these things into being we must make them happen.

It must not be empty symbolism. It must be genuine, it must be borne of action that what we say, we are; [that] it is what we are in our actions and in our achievements and in what we have done, he stated, adding that I am building towards [that collective] aspiration.

I spend my time, not arguing over these things, I spend my time doing; because the greatest frustration is a dream not achieved, Mr. Holness further stated.

He was speaking at the official opening of the 444-suite all-inclusive Ocean Eden Bay Hotel by H10 in Trelawny, on December 9.

Mr. Holness was responding to calls for Jamaica to sever the colonial ties with Britain and transition to a republic.

The Prime Minister emphasised that my goal is that we embody the spirit of true independence so that when we say we are that, it is evident that we are indeed.