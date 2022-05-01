Research Central to NFA Development Plans (JIS)

Research will be central to the work of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) as the entity transforms to better serve the needs of the fisheries sector.

The focus on and use of research is in alignment with the wider thrust of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to use data to guide agricultural development.Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chairman of the NFA Board, Lieutenant Commander George Overton, said “we are looking at the ability to make decisions from technical data that is available from what the performance of the industry has been in the recent past.

“[We are] also ensuring that the surveys that are required are being executed in a timely manner for analysis, so that we can make the best possible informed decisions for the industry,” he noted.

He added that “we also have to ensure that as we collect this data it is protected as the intellectual property of the NFA”.

The entity is transitioning from a division with about two departments within the Ministry to a nine-department operation.

Lt. Commander Overton said that the various administrative and governance capacities will be built out simultaneously with the technical, operational and enforcement capabilities of the authority.

“It is a lot of work that is going on as we plan the way forward for the industry and how it’s going to be managed and developed. We are focused on the economic and environmental sustainability of the industry – both the capture fishery and the aquaculture sector,” he pointed out.

He said that the NFA is committed to ensuring that the fisheries industry is run efficiently, profitably and sustainably, and that the development that takes place meets the economic plans for the country.

“If we can increase our production and capture of fish, it means the import bill for fish can go down. When we create that surplus capacity, it means we can export fish to other regions. These are the things that the board is focused on at this time,” Lt. Commander Overton told JIS News.

The NFA is responsible for the sustainable management of the fisheries sector in a manner that brings social and economic benefits to Jamaica.

As part of its operations, the entity focuses on research, monitoring of environmental quality, education and training, enforcement, licensing and registration, data collection and community outreach.