Jamaica Down’s Syndrome Foundation Dinner (PHOTOS ONLY)

JIS News
home » JIS News » Education
Advertisements
Photo of the day
Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang (right), inspects a Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS) handset. Event was the handover of 750 TTMS handsets and 750 mobile handheld printers to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), today (January 19), at the Office of the Commissioner of Police, St. Andrew. Also examining the devices (from left) are Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; Minister of State in the Ministry, Hon. Zavia Mayne; Senior Director, Major Technology Transformation Branch in the Ministry, Emil Holgate and Woman Constable, Morata Murdoch, who demonstrated the use of the devices.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Education
January 22, 2023
Health & Wellness
January 22, 2023
Finance & Public Service
January 20, 2023
Agriculture
January 20, 2023
JIS radio
January 22, 2023
Jamaica House Weekly | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
January 22, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
January 21, 2023
You and the Law | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
Get the facts