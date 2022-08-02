2118 JDF Soldiers Get Medals of Honour

Story Highlights
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, presented 106 of the medals during the Armed Forces Day Parade at Up Park Camp in Kingston on Friday (July 29).
The Chief of Defence Staff will make the other presentations in short order.
A total of 1056 members, including one female, were acknowledged with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. This was awarded to service members of the Regular and Reserve Force, who completed 18 years of service on February 6, 2022.
In addition, 1062 members have been awarded the Medal of Honour for General Service for operations conducted between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021. Of the number, 141 are females.
These JDF members were engaged in military operations overseas or in other areas that may be specified by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Chief of Defence Staff.
The award ceremony formed part of the JDF’s celebrations making 60 years of service to the country.
“I am confident that the foresight, vision and detailed planning for the future that has symbolised the JDF’s 60-year history will ensure that the force achieves even greater levels of success in the years to come,” he said.