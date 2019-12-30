Future Generations to Reduce Road Fatalities

“It takes at least three generations to change a culture, so we are sowing the seeds now with our children. We intend to have them be the catalysts of change because we recognize that the adults have not been doing a good job – they are killing themselves and children on the road,” Mr. Hare said.

“It is on us to ensure that the next generation doesn’t come up and do these bad things,” he added.

The Director of the Road Safety Unit was speaking on the JIS Get the Facts programme recently.

Mr. Hare further informed that the Unit has been using social media and traditional media, as well as community outreach to inform the general public about road safety issues.

He also stated that the Unit utilises data from accidents, in an effort to improve safety on the nation’s roads.

Mr. Hare explained that the data supplied by motor vehicle black boxes provide a “treasure trove of critical information” which the Unit intends to analyse with an aim to align its programmes accordingly.

Since the start of the year 425 persons have died from 388 fatal crashes. Of this number, 191 were in the prime productive/ working age category of 25-54 years old.

With the figure fast approaching the 430 deaths initially projected for 2019, Mr. Hare is urging persons to consider the effects of their actions.

“One of the things we would like for persons to do is to think about the family. Think about your children, your husband, your wife, your cousin…Think about the family structure, the workplace and your community that will be affected by your death or injury in a motor vehicle accident,” he said.