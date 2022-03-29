Further Improvements To Melrose Yam Park

The Manchester Municipal Corporation will be undertaking further improvements to the recently refurbished Melrose Yam Park in the parish.
Mayor of Mandeville, Councillor Donovan Mitchell, said that the work will include providing electricity to all the shops used by vendors and other operators at the facility.
“All the amenities will be taken care of to include additional electricity, a car wash, jerk centre [and] kiddies play area,” Mayor Mitchell said.
He asked for patience as the work is undertaken to make the space “more comfortable for all”.
Mayor Mitchell was accompanying Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on a tour of areas of Manchester Central on Thursday (March 24).
Among the communities visited was Davyton, where a water supply system is to be provided to ensure more reliable access to the commodity by residents.
“Water is a major challenge here, so the team from Rural Water Supply will be setting up a catchment system of several black tanks so that residents can get water,” said Member of Parliament or the area, Rhoda Moy Crawford.
Over in Bellefield Hill, Minister McKenzie indicated that he will be working with the MP to provide a garbage receptacle to address dumping of waste along a section of roadway.
The touring party also stopped at the Melrose Cemetery where they discussed the possibility of constructing a building where mourners could be provided with shelter from the elements.
Meanwhile, the MP thanked the Minister for visiting the parish and making a commitment to address several areas of concern, including road repairs in May Day.