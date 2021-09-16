Funerals Allowed With 20 Persons

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that effective September 18, funeral services will be allowed, but with a maximum of 20 persons, including mourners, clergy, and support personnel.

He was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives on September 15.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government is sensitive to the emotional impact that the prohibition on funeral services has been having.

“I urge everyone to strictly follow the protocols and the restriction on numbers. If we observe any lack of compliance, we will have no option but to reconsider this allowance of funerals,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that the existing restrictions and protocols on burials will continue. “Burials are permitted on Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. with a maximum of 15 persons. As a reminder, burials are not permitted on public holidays,” he said.

Burials are also not permitted on a no-movement day or on a weekend.