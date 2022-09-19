Funds Allocated for Road Works in Western Westmoreland

Funds have been allocated to carry out repairs on the Toll Gate to Grange Hill, and Grange Hill to Glasgow roads in Western Westmoreland.
Member of Parliament for the area, Morland Wilson, made the disclosure as he opened the 2022/23 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on September 13.
He said that the thoroughfare from Toll Gate to Glasgow, as well as from Solas to Grant Street, are scheduled to be rehabilitated.
“Thanks to the partnership with the Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, for making this possible,” Mr. Morland said.
The Member of Parliament noted that discussions regarding restoration of the Jackass River Bridge are ongoing, and he “anticipates a workable solution with great optimism and haste.”
The bridge, which connects Westmoreland to Hanover, collapsed in August 2022. The bridge was the main access point to markets for farmers.
Meanwhile, Mr. Wilson is calling on the Government to consider re-implementing small road repair teams in each parish to undertake emergency patching of roadways.
“We’ve seen where these were highly effective in the past, and we should try to bring them back as soon as possible,” he said.
He is also urging reform of the procurement process to speed up the start of road repair projects.