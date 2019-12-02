Full Roll-Out Of Compassionate Care Programme By Year End

Story Highlights Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has announced that there will be a full roll-out of the Compassionate Care Programme in all public health facilities by the end of the year.

In an interview with JIS News, Dr. Tufton said the programme has so far been implemented in six public health facilities across the island.

“I will be unveiling, in short order, a major roll-out of the Compassionate Care Programme in all the hospitals where the programme is not yet implemented. We are just finalising the project details – cost, budget and training,” he explained.

The Compassionate Care Programme aims to enhance the psychological wellness of patients within the public health system, as a means of promoting speedy recovery.

It focuses on the recruitment, training and organising of volunteers within the public health to provide additional support in administering compassionate care to patients during the recovery process or while they wait for treatment.

The programme also includes improvement to the aesthetics of waiting areas of clinics and hospitals.

Some $100 million is to finance the initial roll-out of the programme in Accident and Emergency departments in 18 hospitals across the island.

Dr. Tufton said that approximately 500 public health staff have been trained since the start of the programme, and that training will be ongoing.

“We are going to be ramping up this programme right across the waiting areas of hospitals, health centres, and Accident and Emergency departments,” the Minister informed.

In addition to the Compassionate Care Programme, Dr. Tufton said other strategies are being employed to improve the quality of care within the public health system.

As part of the Ministry’s continued effort to improve delivery of services in the public health sector, the Minister said the Health sector’s Patients’ Charter of Rights and Responsibilities will play a critical role in the Ministry’s public education campaign to improve customer care in the health sector.

Dr. Tufton outlined the rights and responsibilities of the patient. Among them are the right to access health services that are appropriate to their needs; the right to get information about health services and treatment options available to the patient. They also have the right to be involved in decisions about care.

Patients also have the right to confidentiality of personal health information, and the right to know how this information is used and how to access it.

The patient has the right to the best care and treatment provided by qualified staff delivered in a safe, caring and clean environment.

“Others are the right to have a say in the care and services provided. The patient has the right to have concerns and complaints dealt with in a timely and appropriate way, as well as the right to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their circumstance,” he said.

The Patients’ Charter also underscores the responsibilities of the patients. These include the responsibility to provide healthcare providers with accurate and useful information, such as medical history and all medications being taken, and following the instructions of the healthcare provider.

Patients also have a responsibility to treat hospital staff and fellow patients with respect, keep appointments, display proper behaviour and refrain from using abusive language while under care.

They are also charged with the responsibility of protecting hospital property and complying with the dress code.