Full Implementation of Initiatives for Recovery of Education Sector

The 2022/23 academic year will see the full implementation of the Ministry of Education and Youth’s initiatives, to help strengthen recovery of the sector.
Addressing the official launch of the new school year at the Cedar Grove Academy, in St. Catherine, on September 13, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said that among the initiatives underway are the Coding in Schools and Sixth Form Pathways Programmes.
Additionally, she pointed out that the Civics Education Curriculum and Character Education Programme are to be launched shortly.
“The National School Leaving Certificate programme will also be implemented this year. This is in keeping with our vision that all students leaving the secondary level will have the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to be successful in the current and future economies, and their personal lives,” she noted.
Mrs. Williams said she remains optimistic that “this will be a good year for the education of our young people at all levels of the system.”
She argued that the Ministry’s efforts will reflect the theme for the new academic year: ‘Building Resilience; Strengthening Recovery and Achieving Excellence’.
“We know there are some hurdles to clear, but we are also happy to note that students and teachers have returned to the classrooms focused and determined to get on with the business of teaching and learning,” the Minister said.
Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harris, called on stakeholders to embrace greater collaboration for the benefit of the nation’s children.
“Our greatest asset as a nation is our children and they need you…let us take care of each other through greater levels of collaboration and information, as we continue to labour in the vineyard of education, supported by the Ministry,” she said.
This is the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 that students have started the new academic year in a face-to-face setting.