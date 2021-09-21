From Sadness, Some Joy for Firefighter

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is to give the Ocho Rios Fire Station in St. Ann a much-needed facelift.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure during a visit to the station on Friday (September 17) to offer condolences to the colleagues of two young firefighters who lost their lives in a motor vehicle crash in Laughlands, St. Ann, on Monday (September 13).

Those killed have been identified as Alex Williams and Stefan Walters.

Following an impromptu tour of the station premises, Minister McKenzie tasked the St. Ann Municipal Corporation to effect immediate repairs to the station, noting that the objective is to create a “more comfortable environment for the firefighters”.

“As a mark of respect and to show gratitude, we will, as soon as the necessary estimates are completed, we will have some face-lifting of the location to allow those who are here to come into an environment that is conducive, and it at least will take away some of the daily challenges they face,” declared McKenzie.

The facility will be getting new roofing, a fresh coat of paint and new furnishings.

Work to remove overgrown shrubs from the station compound is slated to commence this week.

Meanwhile, speaking with JIS News, Jamaica Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner in charge of Area 2, Julian Davis-Buckle, welcomed the announced upgrade, stating that it will lead to an improvement in the morale of the firefighters.

“His (Minister McKenzie) visit and touring our station and commitment to assist with our renovations making the station a bit more comfortable for the fire fighters is beyond mention. We really appreciate it and we look forward to the fulfilment of those promises to ensure the firefighters enjoy coming from home to home,” she said.