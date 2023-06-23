Free Yoga Sessions Being Offered By Indian High Commission

Free yoga sessions are being offered by the High Commission of India in Jamaica.
Classes are held Mondays to Sundays, except Wednesdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the High Commission, 5 Earls Court, Acadia Drive, Kingston 8.
This was disclosed by India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, while addressing participants at a yoga session held on International Yoga Day on Wednesday (June 21) at India House on King’s House Road, Kingston.
About 200 members of the Indian community and locals participated in the session.
“We encourage all of you to continue practising yoga. We encourage all of you to come in for the yoga classes that we conduct at the High Commission,” Mr. Masakui told the gathering.
He informed JIS News that organisations and companies can also request ‘train the trainers’ yoga sessions.
“Any kind of service or assistance that you need, a special kind of customised yoga session for a particular community or category of people, do let us know. We will assist with that also,” he said.
Mr. Masakui said the exercise should not only be done during yoga day celebrations but practised regularly, noting the multiple benefits to be derived.
“It is the unity of body, mind and soul. There are benefits to your physical body from the postures that we do and when you move on to the meditation to finish the session, it helps with your mental peace,” he said.
“It comes with the discipline of what you eat and what you drink. Everything is integrated. So if you practise it, then you can avoid several lifestyle diseases,” the High Commissioner added.
Yoga, which originated in India, is an ancient practice that involves physical poses, concentration, and deep breathing.
In 2014, the Day was supported by the United Nations General Assembly, following a Resolution approved by 177 Member Countries.