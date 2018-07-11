Free Summer Digital Storytelling at UTech July 25-27

Story Highlights The Animation Production and Development Department of the University of Technology (UTech) will host a free Summer Digital storytelling and viewing session from July 25 to 27 at its campus, 237 Old Hope Road in Kingston.

This event is open to high-school students, aged 14 to 17, and will take place in UTech’s School of Computing and Information Technology, under the theme ‘Our Stories, Our Culture’.

The storytelling component of the workshop will be held on July 25 and 26, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on both days. During these sessions, presenters will provide instruction in digital storytelling using smartphones, tablets and computers.



The Animation Production and Development Department of the University of Technology (UTech) will host a free Summer Digital storytelling and viewing session from July 25 to 27 at its campus, 237 Old Hope Road in Kingston.

This event is open to high-school students, aged 14 to 17, and will take place in UTech’s School of Computing and Information Technology, under the theme ‘Our Stories, Our Culture’.

The storytelling component of the workshop will be held on July 25 and 26, between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on both days. During these sessions, presenters will provide instruction in digital storytelling using smartphones, tablets and computers.

On July 27, there will be viewing of the digital stories produced. These will be shown in a large outdoor solar-powered cinema.

The viewing is open to friends, family members of the participants, as well as the general public, and will start at 9:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m.

The event is expected to host 15 groups of two students each, who will be required to bring their own smartphones or tablets. Free snacks will be provided on the days of the workshop.

At least two of the 15 groups will be required to incorporate ‘Clean Energy in Jamaican Stories’ and the others can select themes from music, sports, Jamaican food, religion, language and the Jamaican endemic flora and fauna.

Participants will have the opportunity to vie for monetary prizes ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. For further information, persons can send an email to

jlynch@utech.edu.jm or phone/WhatsApp: 876-481-2026 or visit https://fiacep.org/digital-storytelling-1.