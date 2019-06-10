Framework for Diaspora Youth Council to be Presented at Upcoming Conference

Story Highlights Young Jamaicans living abroad are expected to present a framework for establishment of a Jamaican Diaspora Youth Council, during the upcoming Eighth Biennial Diaspora Conference.

The presentation will be made during the Global Youth Forum, which will engage young Jamaicans in a bid to deepen connections and nurture their involvement in the nation’s affairs.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith, said that the young people had stated their desire for the council at the 2017 Diaspora Conference.

Young Jamaicans living abroad are expected to present a framework for establishment of a Jamaican Diaspora Youth Council, during the upcoming Eighth Biennial Diaspora Conference.

The presentation will be made during the Global Youth Forum, which will engage young Jamaicans in a bid to deepen connections and nurture their involvement in the nation’s affairs.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith, said that the young people had stated their desire for the council at the 2017 Diaspora Conference.

“They are working on developing a structure for this council and we are hoping that they will present this council framework to conference for endorsement so that we can appoint a team that will develop the council,” she said.

Mrs. Johnson Smith noted that engagement of young people is key.

She said that the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board has been expanded to include the participation of more young representatives from various Diaspora locations.

The 2019 Diaspora Conference will be held from June 16-20 at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, under the theme: ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora: Building Pathways for Sustainable Development’.