Framework Being Instituted to Implement Revised National Policy for Senior Citizens

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is instituting a programme framework for the effective and efficient implementation of the Revised National Policy for Senior Citizens.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, who made the disclosure, said the Policy should strengthen the National Council for Senior Citizens’ (NCSC) capacity to deal with matters impacting the elderly.
He added that the Ministry will be engaging its stakeholders to deliver, monitor and evaluate programmes and initiatives in this regard.
The Minister was addressing the semi-virtual launch of National Senior Citizens Week 2022, on Wednesday (September 21), at the AC Hotel by Marriott, Kingston, during which the Policy was presented.
Mr. Samuda noted that the Policy is an embodiment of the Government’s vision that senior citizens should live and participate actively in a society “that promotes their responsibilities, recognises their capacities, capabilities, and contributions, as well as facilitate their enjoyment of a life of fulfillment, health and security.”
The Policy, which is now available on the Ministry’s website, also seeks to promote an environment that facilitates, guarantees, enhances and protects the rights of senior citizens through responsive, respectful, and integrated programmes and provisions.
Emphasising the Government’s thrust to promote healthy, active and productive ageing, Mr. Samuda said the Ministry continues to prioritise support systems available to senior citizens through its services.
Among these are: the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), various public assistance interventions, and the new Social Pension Programme.
Activities for Senior Citizens Week 2022, from September 25 to October 1, are being organised by the NCSC, under the theme: ‘Ageing Jamaica: Epitomising Resilience and Greatness’.