Four New Stations for Firefighters by Year End

Story Highlights During a visit to the Port Maria station on July 1, the Minister argued that the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), performs crucial functions for the safety of Jamaicans, and at times is called on to assist in other islands, especially in times of disaster, and the Government is putting the necessary investments in the operational facilities.

He said the monitoring will be to ensure that all events are done in keeping with established measures to control the COVID-19 virus and urged promoters to get the requisite approvals before they stage events, as the authorities will be enforcing the rules.

Welcoming the Port Maria station, Commissioner of the JFB, Stewart Beckford, said it will “lead to an improvement in the morale of the men and women, and no longer will I be getting the complaints about leaking roof and inadequate space”.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says by the end of the year, firefighters will be operating in four new facilities.

The new stations will be in Montego Bay, St. James; Port Maria, St. Mary; Yallahs, St. Thomas, and Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

Mr. McKenzie said while completion of the Port Maria station has been delayed, “it is still running within the budget that was agreed to”.

Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out that some 2,000 persons employed by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), will be monitoring entertainment events across the island.

The Minister emphasised that the relaxing of measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) is not a “free for all” to have events when and how and that the approvals will take some time, so persons must commence the process early.

Mr. Beckford said he is pleased that there are areas for physical activities for members of the service.