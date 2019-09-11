Four More Schools To Be Removed From Shift

Four schools will be removed from the shift system in the 2019/20 fiscal year at a total cost of $93.9 million.

They are Exchange All-Age School in St. Ann, which will be upgraded at a cost of $21.9 million; Albert Town High School, Trelawny, $30 million; Cedric Titus High School, Trelawny, $12 million; and Port Antonio High, Portland, $30 million.

Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, made the disclosure as he responded to questions posed by Opposition Spokesman on Education, Ronald Thwaites, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on September 10.

He noted that the four schools are among the 37 institutions that remain on shift.

Some of the others are St. James High; Old Harbour High and Spanish Town High, St. Catherine; Boundbrook Primary, Portland; Donald Quarrie High and Jonathan Grant High, Kingston; Chapelton All-Age, Clarendon; Bellefield High and Christiana High, Manchester; Petersfield High, Westmoreland; St. Ann’s Bay Primary and Seaforth High, St. Thomas.

“The plan is all schools will be taken off shifts. The Capital Budget is $1.2 billion, and $644 million has been budgeted for infrastructure works,” Mr. Samuda said.