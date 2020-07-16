JIS News
Four More Recoveries, One New COVID-19 Case

July 15, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care as at Wednesday (July 15).

Recoveries now stand at 647 (84.8% Recovery Rate). At the same time, one new case of COVID-19 was recorded today. The island’s case count now totals 763.

The newly confirmed case is imported, having arrived on a flight from the USA. The case is a male infant, aged eight months, with address of residence in St. Catherine.

There are now 83 (10.9%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 23 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are no moderately or critically ill patients at this time.

Three persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 17,051 are quarantined at home. The parish health departments are currently following 324 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The case classification now consists of 245 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

The majority of all confirmed cases are females with 429 (56%) and the remaining 334 (44%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Total Samples Tested 28,959
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 356
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 56
Results Positive 763
Results Negative

 

 28,137
Results Pending

 

 59
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 647
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 3
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 17,051
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 4
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 0
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 75
Persons Repatriated 23
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 4
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 0
