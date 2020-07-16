Four More Recoveries, One New COVID-19 Case

Four More Recoveries, One New COVID-19 Case

Four more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care as at Wednesday (July 15).

Recoveries now stand at 647 (84.8% Recovery Rate). At the same time, one new case of COVID-19 was recorded today. The island’s case count now totals 763.

The newly confirmed case is imported, having arrived on a flight from the USA. The case is a male infant, aged eight months, with address of residence in St. Catherine.

There are now 83 (10.9%) active cases under observation in Jamaica, while 23 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin. There are no moderately or critically ill patients at this time.

Three persons-of-interest are in quarantine at government facilities, while some 17,051 are quarantined at home. The parish health departments are currently following 324 close contacts of confirmed cases.

The case classification now consists of 245 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

The majority of all confirmed cases are females with 429 (56%) and the remaining 334 (44%) are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020