Four Candidates Selected for 2023 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme

Four young people from the Diaspora will receive educational, professional and cultural exposure to strengthen ties with their local heritage under the 2023 GraceKennedy Jamaican Birthright Programme.

They are Logan Wright and Bianca Byfield from the United States of America (USA), Samaya Miller from Canada, and Ras.I. Martin from the United Kingdom (UK).

The candidates are second generation Jamaicans who have never lived in the country.

They were chosen from 176 applicants and will be engaged in one-month internships at a GraceKennedy subsidiary, relevant to their areas of study.

The internships will deepen the candidates’ awareness of and connection with their Jamaican roots and can potentially help in defining their future career paths and involvements in the Diaspora.

The candidates were announced during the launch for this year’s renewal of the programme at GraceKennedy’s headquarters in downtown Kingston on Friday (July 14).

In his remarks, Mr. Martin, who is a senior student studying politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University in the UK, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to “connect his heritage to his home.”

“I can’t explain how grateful I am to come here for the first time and to see both the highs of Jamaica and the areas of growth,” he said.

“For me, representation is a massive part of my life… what I do and what I wish to do. Getting the opportunity to come here and understand my history was very crucial for me,” Mr. Martin further pointed out.

Ms. Miller, who graduated from the University of British Columbia in Canada where she studied international relations, said she is excited for the opportunity to live and work in Jamaica.

“I grew up in a place where I was the only black person and Jamaican. So it really does mean a lot to actually be here in the community with other Jamaicans and connect with my heritage,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, commended GraceKennedy for its active role in connecting with Jamaican youth in the Diaspora through the Birthright initiative.

“The programme aligns with the Government of Jamaica’s vision for deeper engagement of our Diaspora youth, a position firmly reflected in the National Diaspora Policy. It represents the commitment to cultural connectivity and linkages vital to the harnessing of Jamaica’s strongest asset – its people – for generations to come,” he said.

Mr. Terrelonge urged the interns to engage with the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council which is tasked with keeping young people engaged in opportunities beneficial to nation building.

For his part, Chief Financial Officer of the GraceKennedy Group, Andrew Messado, said, to date, over 50 youth have participated in the programme.

“They are all outstanding leaders in their fields and most remain deeply connected to Jamaica, giving back in a number of ways like supporting a bursary for a Grace and Staff beneficiary or donating to the GK Campus Connect Food Bank, which aims to reduce hunger facing university students,” he indicated.