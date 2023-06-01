Foundation Gives Scholarships to Students of GC Foster College

Students at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St. Catherine are benefiting from scholarships given by Olympian, Brendon Rodney, through his Rodney’s Life Beyond Sports Foundation.

At the launch of the Foundation, held on May 30 at the residence of the High Commissioner of Canada in St. Andrew, three students, Shantel Munroe, Selvin Stewart and Toni-Ann Lindsay, were awarded scholarships.

The scholarships are open to second, third, and fourth-year students between 17 and 25 years of age, who demonstrate a strong sports orientation, maintain a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.0, and exhibit financial need.

Full-time students at the institution from all programmes will have the opportunity to be considered for a scholarship worth $250,000.

In a speech delivered by General Manager of the Sports Development Foundation (SDF), Denzil Wilks, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange said the partnership between the College and the Foundation is an “example of how sport and education can transform lives”.

Minister Grange said that Mr. Rodney, a Canadian whose parents are Jamaicans, understands the “tremendous potential of sport and education” and lauded him for his support of the students “in pursuing their own dreams of using sport as that tool to transform their lives and the lives of those whom they will no doubt impact in their chosen fields”.

She also congratulated the scholarship awardees, noting that each of them has “unique skills and abilities and a passion to use sport to unify, to empower and to transform”.

“I look forward to experiencing how you will continue to impact Jamaica and the world through sport and education,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rodney told the gathering that the goal of the Foundation is to “facilitate life beyond sport and giving back”.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, said the collaboration is a “great example of Canada’s unwavering commitment to fostering excellence in sports and education”.

The Foundation is collaborating with the Canadian High Commission in Jamaica to support the students.