Forty Educators to Receive 2019 Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation

Story Highlights Forty educators with over 1,250 years in combined contribution to Jamaica’s education system will receive the 2019 Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation (PMMA) for Service to Education at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 26. Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, head dignitaries who will attend the event, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on the lawns of Jamaica House.

The awards will be presented by Mr. Holness, who will also deliver the keynote address.

The Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation for Service to Education is awarded annually in observance of Education Week and is presented to teachers with a minimum 15 years’ service to education in Jamaica, whose contributions are deemed outstanding.

This year’s recipients are: Janet Paulett Able-Simpson, Central Branch All-Age School, Kingston; Professor Ibrahim Aladeusi Ajagunna, Caribbean Maritime University, Kingston; Marcia Fernica Ankle, Rock River All-Age School, Clarendon; Lurlene Delzeta Bryan-Davis, Bridgeport High School, St. Catherine; Barrington Cromwell Buchanan, Black River High School, St. Elizabeth; Dorrett R. Campbell, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; and Janice Angela Cunningham, Jessie Ripoll Primary School, Kingston.

Also being recognised are: Celestine Delores Dalrymple-Collins, Cornwall College, St. James; Dr. Dosseth Marie Edwards-Watson, Trench Town Polytechnic College, Kingston; James Adolphus Folkes, Bethlehem All-Age and Infant School, St. Elizabeth; Dotlyn Francis-Young, Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High School, Kingston; Olga Meleta Griffiths, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, St. James; Clayton Orlando Hall, Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Kingston; Janet Jacqueline Haye, Lime Hall Primary and Infant School, St. Ann; Lincoln Garth Heron, Retrieve Basic School, Westmoreland; Molly Maureen Jacas, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Richard Thomas James, Ocho Rios Primary School, St. Ann; Mohan Kumar Kuttikkalayil, Morant Bay High School, St. Thomas; Gerald Alphonso Lawrence, Anchovy Primary School, St. James; Glenroy James Messam, Red Hills Primary School, St. Andrew; Robert Delano Miller, Northern Caribbean University, Manchester; Kenneth Anthony Morrison, HEART Trust/National Training Agency, Kingston;

Also included are: Wayne Dave Mullings, Louise Bennett Coverley All-Age School, St. Andrew; Mark Donald-Burn Nicely, Jamaica Teachers’ Association, Kingston; Marcia Carline Claudia Palmer, Bridgeport High School, St. Catherine; Carmelita Evadne Patterson, Watsonton Primary School, Clarendon; Ouida Natalie Peterkin, Herbert Morrison Technical High School, St. James; Reverend Jennifer Esmelda Porteous-Brown, Manning’s School, Westmoreland; Olive Barbara Robinson, Winston Jones High School, Manchester; Conrad George Romans, Black River Primary and Infant School, St. Elizabeth; and Elaine Patricia Roulston, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston.

The other recipients are: Claudette St Clair Shaw-Brown, Clan Carthy Primary School, Kingston; Susan Natalee Simms, Glendevon Primary and Junior High School, St. James; Sharon May Smith-Whyte, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Terry-Ann Simone Thomas Gayle, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Kingston; Jean Aeleen Thomas-Manning, Central High School, Clarendon; Everett Jean Thomas-Ramsay, Churches Teachers’ College, Manchester; Dr. Dian Allison Williams-Medley, College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), Portland; Phillip Anthony Wilson, St. Andrew Technical High School, Kingston; and Gerald Thomas Winkler, Montego Bay Christian Academy, St. James. To be considered for the award, recipients must have shown evidence of community involvement including participation in civic and club activities.

Educators involved with uniformed groups and programmes fostering community development and creativity in the service rendered may also be considered.

The award is presented to persons who are Jamaican citizens, but in exceptional circumstances, a person who is not a citizen may be recommended for the award.