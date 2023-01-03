Former PSJ Head Warns Against Hoarding Prescription Drugs

Former head of the Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica (PSJ) Dr. Ernestine Watson is urging persons on prescription drugs, to stop hoarding these if they are not working.

Dr. Watson advised that individuals should, instead, inform their doctors to have the issue rectified.

She cited, as an example Metformin, which is used to treat Type 2 diabetes, pointing out that some persons are reluctant to take it, because it may cause diarrhoea.

“They stop taking it and the medication stays at the house and when they go back to fill the prescription, they fill it again, without indicating to the doctor that it is not working for them,” Dr. Watson explained.

She also informed that in some instances, persons hoard up to six months’ supply of medication at home, which could be prescribed for another patient.

The former PSJ head indicated that a doctor may prescribe additional drugs for a patient by increasing the dosage, on the assumption that the current amount is not working.

“The doctor may be thinking that you are being treated for something when you are actually not taking the medication, so you are not only causing a strain on the budget by not taking the medication, but your condition is getting worse,” Dr. Watson stated.

Alternatively, she said persons can consult with a pharmacist, who may intervene where the anticipated outcomes of the drugs being taken are not materialising.

Dr. Watson, in emphasising the importance of persons giving notification, indicated that although drugs are issued at no cost to patients in the public health system, they are not free.

“We are all taxpayers… we pay for it. So, when you get your medication from the Drug Serv [pharmacies], it is actually paid for,” she pointed out.

Against this background, Dr. Watson said it is imperative to ensure that these drugs are not wasted.