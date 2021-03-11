Former PMs Join Call For Jamaicans To Take Vaccine

Former Prime Ministers, the Most Hon. PJ Patterson and the Hon. Bruce Golding, have joined the call for Jamaicans to take the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

They were among persons who received the injection at The Good Samaritan’s Inn in Kingston on Wednesday (March 10), on the first day of the implementation of the vaccine programme.

Mr. Patterson said that the take-up of the vaccine “will ensure that our systems are strengthened to resist the virus”.

“I have taken my vaccination. By being able to do so on the first day that the vaccine programme has started, we are intending to show to the nation that there is no reason whatsoever why people should not accept the vaccine when it is available,” he noted.

“I would plead to all those persons, and particularly those beyond age 65, to avail themselves of the first opportunity to get the vaccine. By doing so, they will protect themselves and offer some protection to others,” he added.

Mr. Golding, for his part, said that the process went smoothly and also urged Jamaicans to take the vaccine as soon as possible so that the country can return to normality.

“The procedure was simple, straightforward [and] virtually painless. It involved less stress than when you go to your doctor for an examination. They ask you a few questions in terms of the processing. That took less than five minutes. The administration of the vaccine took less than three minutes,” Mr. Golding said.

“It was a pleasant experience and I want to use this opportunity to really encourage all Jamaicans, as soon as the opportunity is available, to take the vaccine,” he stressed.

Widow of late former Prime Minster, Hugh Shearer and Professor of Public Health and Ageing, University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr. Denise Eldemire Shearer, also received the vaccine on Wednesday.

She described the experience as “awesome”.

“The shot does not hurt… and it is the start of freedom,” Dr. Eldermire Shearer said.

“It has been a year and it is time for us to get back to normal life, to exercise, etc, and this is the start,” she added.

More than 3,000 healthcare workers were targeted to receive the vaccine on Wednesday, comprising 1,930 personnel from the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA); 530 from the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA); 520 from the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA); and 300 from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).

At the end of week one, the Government intends to vaccinate 17,050 healthcare workers.

Next week, members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be vaccinated.

On Monday (March 8), Jamaica received a donation of 50,000 doses of vaccines from the Government of India, to facilitate the start of the vaccine programme.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also expects some 14,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on or before March 11.

Another 1.8 million doses are to be supplied to Jamaica, starting in April, under the African Medical Supply platform.

The Government had indicated that it has the resources to secure vaccines for some two million Jamaicans.