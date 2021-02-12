Forestry Dept. Launches Latest Tree-Planting Project At St. Jago High School

The Forestry Department, on Thursday (February 11), launched its ‘My Tree Legacy’ Initiative, its latest project through which it will afford past students the opportunity to plant trees on the campuses of their alma maters.

Unveiled at St. Jago High School in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, the project is in support of the Government’s ‘Three Million Trees in Three Years’ National Tree- Planting Initiative.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in October 2019.

The objective is to support national development in the area of climate change adaptation, national reforestation efforts to increase forest cover, and establish high-value urban green spaces for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

Several prominent St. Jago past students turned out to join current students participating in the event, during which a mixture of 22 tree seedlings, inclusive of Yellow Poui, Pride of Barbados, and the National Tree – the Blue Mahoe – were planted across the campus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Department and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry, said past students are being targeted, due to the closure of a number of schools, consequent on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The Forestry Department has a long history of planting trees at schools; however, this activity has been curtailed… due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, we felt we could continue this tradition with the assistance of past students,” he said.

Mr. Henry, himself a St. Jago alumnus, said My Tree Legacy in intended to benefit present and future generations.

He explained that participation in the promotion simply requires alumni making contact with their schools to identify areas to be planted.

The CEO said the Forestry Department’s technical team “stands ready to provide advice and tree seedlings to facilitate a successful tree-planting exercise”.

Mr. Henry encouraged other public- and private-sector entities to encourage their team members to participate in the promotion.

He further invited teams to take photographs of their tree-planting and maintenance efforts and share them on social media and tag the Forestry Department, which, he said, will repost them and note the effort towards the Government’s Three Million Trees initiative.

“Planting trees for the benefit of the present and future generations is one of the most significant ways to make a lasting impact on our country,” Mr. Henry emphasised.

For her part, Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Donna-Marie Rowe, a distinguished St. Jago alumnus, welcomed the initiative.

“We applaud this initiative. We know the value of trees, and here at St. Jago, we fondly recall having classes under shady trees,” she shared.

Mrs. Rowe said the event at St. Jago “was like a mini reunion of past students, who turned up for the worthy cause of preserving our environment”.

St. Jago’s Principal, Collette Pryce, said the institution “is delighted to have been considered by the Forestry Department for the launch of the #My Tree Legacy promotion.

“To be the trendsetters of this very important National Tree-Planting initiative to plant three million trees in three years to support national development in the areas of climate change and reforestation that [are] also aligned to our vision, and is a feature of many subjects in the curriculum here, makes today very special for us at St. Jago High School,” she said.

Mrs. Pryce, herself a distinguished St. Jago alumnus, noted that “trees are dear to us” at the school.

“It is a part of our culture and the many trees that you see around you today play very important roles in our daily existence,” she added.