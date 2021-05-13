Forestry Department Supplying Trees For Labour Day

Jamaicans engaged in tree-planting activities this Labour Day are being encouraged to contact the Forestry Department in Kingston and its parish offices.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that persons can get up to 10 timber and ornamental trees at the Department’s parish offices in St. Thomas, St. Mary, Portland, St. Ann, Manchester and St. James.

“They have supplies up to this point, but depending on the demand, you may be restricted in terms of numbers, but if you reach out early to the Forestry Department, you could be that lucky person,” she said.

She was speaking at a virtual JIS Think Tank on Wednesday (May 12).

Additionally, Minister Grange informed that the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will be providing 200 fruit trees and vegetable seedlings. She said that the agency already has a database of the persons who will benefit.

Minister Grange said that she is awaiting confirmation from other entities as to the level of support they will be providing to assist citizens to undertake Labour Day activities.

“We want to encourage others to reach out to us to tell us what you can provide so these things can be collected prior to Labour Day,” she said.

Minister Grange noted that Labour Day will be observed “with a difference” this year, in view of the ongoing restrictions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Labour Day theme, ‘Stay at Home, Stay Safe and Clean up yuh Space’, encourages Jamaicans to undertake activities at home.