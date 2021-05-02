Foreign Affairs Ministry to Begin Operating from New Offices on May 4

Story Highlights The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will commence operating from its new headquarters at 2 Port Royal Street, downtown Kingston, on Tuesday, May 4.

The 11-storey building will accommodate 285 members of staff spanning 17 departments.

The complex, which was built by Jiangsu Jiangdu Construction Group Company Limited, based in the People’s Republic of China, comprises a two-storey annex building, a generator room, boundary wall, and parking area, among other features.

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, has welcomed the Ministry’s relocation to the new offices.

“Notwithstanding that there have been several delays, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are indeed thankful that we have now completed this process,” she said in communiqué.

Senator Johnson Smith thanked the People’s Republic of China and other stakeholders who were integral to the project’s execution.

“This wonderful gift is another concrete expression of China’s support for the achievement of Jamaica’s national development goals. Special thanks to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and other stakeholders who have contributed to the success of this project,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith pointed out that she was thrilled that consequent on its relocation from New Kingston, the Ministry has become a part of “this rejuvenation and redevelopment of downtown Kingston by the Government.”

She assured that the relocation exercise “has not impacted services offered to the public.”

“There remains limited access to consular and authentication services in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, including the work from home orders which are still in effect,” Senator Johnson Smith advised.

The Ministry’s business hours will remain Mondays to Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Persons can contact the Ministry by telephone at (876) 926-4220 or via email at info@mfaft.gov.jm.