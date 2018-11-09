Foreign Affairs Ministry Provides Full Support for Windrush Migrants

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addresses journalists at the Ministry’s quarterly press briefing at the Dominica Drive offices in New Kingston on November 7. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, addresses journalists at the Ministry’s quarterly press briefing at the Dominica Drive offices in New Kingston on November 7. Story Highlights Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the Ministry is heavily focused on the critical compensation scheme for the Jamaican Windrush migrants.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the Ministry is heavily focused on the critical compensation scheme for the Jamaican Windrush migrants.

“We have supported persons who were in Jamaica by making them aware of the call for evidence. This is the method by which persons are able to submit evidence of the impact on them directly to support claims of compensation down the line,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

She was addressing the Ministry’s quarterly press briefing at its Dominica Drive offices in New Kingston on November 8.

The compensation scheme, which was established by the United Kingdom (UK) Government, has been implemented for people who have suffered loss or damage because of their inability to show they remained in Britain legally, and to access services.

Additionally, Mrs. Johnson Smith noted that the Ministry has been participating in the consultation process, which was organised by the UK’s Home Office.

“We not only pulled together stakeholders among the ministries, departments and agencies, including Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General’s Chambers and broader stakeholders, but our consular department pulled together a submission in respect of the design of the scheme and the approach. Our London High Commission is also working on this matter,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith assured that the Ministry and its relevant divisions will continue to pay keen attention to the compensation issue.

Meanwhile, the Minister reported that a total of 1,093 Jamaica Windrush migrants have received documentation confirming their status as British citizens.

A total of 722 persons were granted citizenship status under the Windrush scheme between April and July this year.