Foreign Affairs Ministry Hosts Annual Diplomatic Week

Story Highlights The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will host its annual Diplomatic Week from Tuesday, March 12 to Friday, March 15.

The week will be celebrated under the theme ‘Building Stronger Partnerships for Sustainable Development’.

Activities will commence on March 12, when eight newly appointed Heads of Mission will present copies of their credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, then to the Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The new Heads of Mission are Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Turkey, Her Excellency Ayşe Berris Ekinci; Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic, His Excellency Anastassios Petrovas; High Commissioner-designate for the United Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency Emmanuel J. Nchimbi; Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Sang-il Kim; Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Kazakhstan, His Excellency Andrian Yelemessov; Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Portugal, His Excellency Carlos Amaro; High Commissioner-designate for Malaysia, His Excellency Dato’ Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman; and High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Collen Vixen Kelapile.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will address the diplomats on Wednesday, March 13, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, Kingston, followed by briefings from Senator Johnson Smith and the Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

The diplomats will also be addressed by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw; and the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Later in the evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will host an event, titled, ‘Reggae under the Stars’, at Emancipation Park in Kingston, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, March 14, Their Excellencies the Governor-General and Lady Allen will host the Heads and their spouses at a State Dinner at King’s House in Kingston, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The week will end on Friday, March 15, with a tour of the parish of St Andrew, including places such as Belcour Lodge, Craighton Estate and Strawberry Hill.

Under Secretary for the Diaspora, Protocol and Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ambassador Sharon Saunders, told JIS News that about 60 Heads of Mission, including 35 non-resident Heads have confirmed their attendance for the week-long event.

Explaining the significance of the theme, she said that “building partnership” is of tremendous importance for sustainable development.

“It is with our bilateral partners that we take forward the whole matter of development and sustainable development. Therefore, this has been an enduring theme for successive diplomatic weeks over the years,” she added.

Ambassador Saunders said that partnerships need to be nurtured, embraced and strengthened for sustained development.

“This theme, we have found, is one that is topical… [and] at the end of the day, our relationships are towards the sustainable development of Jamaica and Jamaicans,” she added.