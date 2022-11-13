Foreign Affairs Minister Says Jamaica Deeply Concerned About Crisis in Haiti

Jamaica remains deeply concerned over the crisis in Haiti, particularly the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation.
This was stated by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, while making her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate, recently.
Mrs. Johnson Smith said the stranglehold by gangs on the ports and distribution corridors has led to severe shortages of food and medicinal supplies, compounding the recent resurgence of cholera and the inability of hospitals to function at the required level.
“Because of insecurity and difficulty in movement, even schools have remained closed for some time. A matter of which Ministers of Education of CARICOM recently met and expressed concern, this crisis continues to deepen, even as we recall the unfortunate assassination of the late Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, and the devastation caused by the earthquakes in 2021, from which they still seek to recover,” she said.
The Minister informed that Jamaica is one of the lead Heads in CARICOM on the issue of Haiti.
“Through CARICOM, and bilaterally, we have been in dialogue with the Government of Haiti and actively advocating on behalf of Haiti at the multilateral level as we remain committed to working with other regional, hemispheric and international partners to promote a Haitian-led solution,” she said.
“We support the Haitian government’s belief that the collective support of the international community is needed to strengthen critical institutional capacities and the governance framework, in order to regain stability, and to ensure the platform of security needed to embed medium to long-term sustainable solutions in their country,” Senator Johnson Smith added.
She said the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2653, which was unanimously adopted on October 21, is a welcome step, as sanctions have now been placed on a notorious gang leader whose reported acts have threatened Haiti’s peace, stability and security.
“We believe, however, that this resolution did not go far enough and the international community needs to do more in the best interest of the Haitian people,” the Minister argued.
“We state unequivocally that, as requested by Haiti, Jamaica is prepared to play our part, together with CARICOM and willing members of the international community, in working towards a solution to the humanitarian, security and institutional crises in Haiti. We, therefore, continue to engage towards this end,” she said.