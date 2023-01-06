Food for the Poor Presents Packages to Needy Persons Islandwide

Hundreds of needy persons in rural communities across the island were treated to some 1,000 food packages over the Christmas period, provided by the charity organisation Food For the Poor (FFP).

The packages were delivered under the FFP’s Islandwide Distribution Programme, an initiative which it started during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to reach persons who are not regular beneficiaries of their outreach projects.

Pastor at the St. Elizabeth-based Mount Osborn and Brae’s River Methodist Church, Trevor Green, told JIS News that more than 200 persons in the communities were reached with the packages.

“It was a joy to see so many people getting help; they brought in a lot of things as gifts to households. Persons cried for joy because of the experience, and we can’t thank them enough for how they have enhanced the community. God must have spoken to somebody’s heart for them to come to our direction,” he added.

Pastor Green said it warmed his heart to witness shut-ins and the disabled being gifted with the packages.

“Even now I am elated, filled with joy to know that so many people in our community could have a wonderful Christmas, and I am glad and hoping for their return, to keep this going. Lives were blessed with the gifts,” he noted.

Principal of the Green Island Primary School in Hanover, Vaccianna Moseley, said the FFP has been a “reliable partner” for the community, having funded the building of 10 classrooms at the institution and “totally eliminated” their water problem, and now to reach 80 families with “valuable goodies”.

“It has made a significant difference to the lives of about 80 families during the festive season, coming into the new year. I was very impressed when persons expressed their gratitude to the Food For the Poor team. The impact was tremendous, and only a heartless person would not want it to continue. I felt good to be part of what happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of FFP, Craig Moss-Solomon, informed that all their staff members were involved in the packaging and distribution of the gifts.

“We went and spread the joy of giving to those in need. It is a small token of our own way of giving during the holiday season, and it has brought us joy, and the staff separated themselves from their day-to-day work and gave to the less fortunate,” he said.