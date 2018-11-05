Focus on Mental Health Issues for Youth Month

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (left), addresses the launch of Youth Month 2018, at Victoria Pier, downtown Kingston, on (November 2). + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (left), addresses the launch of Youth Month 2018, at Victoria Pier, downtown Kingston, on (November 2). Story Highlights Two wellness fairs will be staged this November that will focus on mental issues affecting young people.

He said there is urgent need to tackle mental health issues and reduce the stigma associated with mental disorders.

“Too many of our young people are suffering in silence, and too many of us have perpetuated the stigma around mental illness. When people are having real mental illness, they fail to share it,” Mr. Green pointed out.

He was speaking at the launch of Youth Month on Friday (November 2) at Victoria Pier, downtown Kingston.

Youth Month is being observed under the theme ‘Level Up Youth’, and the State Minister said he wants all youth to use the period “to do more, to do better, go harder, not for self only but for communities”.

He said that the month-long activities will include revival of the National Youth Council and election of members. A website will also be launched for the group, nationalyouthcounciljamaical.com, which will later be available as an app.

The National Youth Parliament will meet on November 24. Earlier in the year, members undertook three major projects – back-to-school activities, engagement with girls in State care, and a job and career exposition.

Providing further details about Youth Month activities, Programme Development Specialist in the Ministry, Yanique Williams, told JIS News that there will be 14 round-table discussions, which will provide a platform for young people “to meet with some of our specialists in the field of entrepreneurship”.

The fora, she said, will help youth to look at starting their own businesses.

“Youth Month 2018 is a call for action. We are calling on our young persons to rise, partner with the Ministry and its agencies, and grow,” Ms. Williams noted.