Floral Tribute for The Most Hon. Hugh Shearer

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (third left), examines some of the items donated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for Jamaica’s COVID-19 response, during the handover ceremony, held on July 16 at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kingston. Sharing the moment (from left) are Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Caribbean Regional Office, Dr. Varough Deyde; Director, National Public Health Laboratory, Dr. Michelle Hamilton; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Donald Tapia; and Director General at International Centre for Environmental and Nuclear Sciences, Dr. Charles Grant.

