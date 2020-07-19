JIS News
Floral Tribute for The Most Hon. Hugh Shearer

July 19, 2020
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays a floral arrangement at the monument of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, during a floral tribute to commemorate the 97th anniversary of Mr. Shearer’s birth, at National Heroes Park, Kingston, recently.
Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (third right) is pictured with (from left), Senator Lambert Brown; Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jr.; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Dr. Denise Eldemire-Shearer, widow of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Hugh Shearer; and President, Bustamante Industrial Trade Union( BITU), Senator Kavan Gayle. Occasion was a floral tribute to commemorate the 97th anniversary of the birth of Mr. Shearer, at National Heroes Park, Kingston, recently.
