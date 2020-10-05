Flash Flood Warning Now in Effect for Eastern and South-Central Parishes … Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for All Other Parishes

The Meteorological Service has:

Upgraded the Flash Flood Watch to a Flash Flood Warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of St. Mary, Portland, St. Thomas, Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Catherine, Clarendon, and Manchester.

Continued the Flash Flood Watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, Trelawny, St Ann, and St Elizabeth.

Effective until 5:00 p.m. tomorrow.

At 1:00 p.m., the centre of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 16.1 degrees North, longitude 79.2 degrees West, or about 265 kilometres south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica. Delta is moving toward the west near 11 km/h, and a turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later today. A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening. Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 95 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Delta is expected to become a hurricane tonight or Tuesday before it nears western Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 95 km from the center.

As Delta continues to move south and west of Jamaica, its impacts will continue across most parishes through today and into Tuesday. Satellite imagery and rainfall data indicate that moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms have been affecting all parishes over the last few hours, with the greatest intensity occurring across eastern and south-central parishes.

The forecast is for moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms to continue across sections of most parishes today and into Tuesday.

With the showers and thunderstorms, rainfall amounts could be 75 – 100 mm with higher values likely over hilly areas and flash flooding is therefore possible.

Strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms are likely especially over southern parishes today.

Fishers and other small craft operators who are in port are advised not to venture out as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Those at sea should exercise extreme caution.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING means flooding has been reported or will occur shortly. Motorists and pedestrians should not attempt to cross flooded roadways or other low-lying areas as strong currents are likely. Residents in low-lying areas should be on the alert for rising waters and be ready to move quickly to higher ground.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological Service and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a Warning is issued.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this system.