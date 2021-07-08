Flags to Fly at Half-Mast in Tribute to the Late President of Haiti

Flags to Fly at Half-Mast in Tribute to the Late President of Haiti

The Government of Jamaica has joined member countries of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, in flying all national flags at half-mast in tribute to the late President of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse.

President Moïse was assassinated in his home in Port-au-Prince, yesterday July 7, 2021.

CARICOM Heads of Government convened an emergency meeting following reports of the death of President Moïse. The members agreed that all national flags including the CARICOM Standard are to be flown at half-mast for a period of three days which began yesterday.

Additionally, flags will also be flown at half-mast on the day of President Moïse’s funeral which will be announced at a later date.