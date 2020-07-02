Five New Imported COVID-19 Cases Recorded

As at Wednesday (July 1), the island now has on record 707 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This follows the confirmation of five new samples that have tested positive in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, two additional COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing that total to 555. (78.5% Recovery Rate).

All five cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the USA. They consist of four males and one female with ages ranging from 31 to 56 years. Three are Jamaicans from Kingston & St Andrew (2) and St Catherine. The other two are visitors staying in St. James.

One moderately ill patient is among the 134 (18.9%) active cases now under observation. There are no critically ill COVID-19 patients at this time.

Jamaica’s 707 cases consist of 192 imported cases; 233 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 401 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 306 (43%) are males. All confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020