Five New Imported COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Coronavirus
July 2, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Wednesday (July 1), the island now has on record 707 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

This follows the confirmation of five new samples that have tested positive in the last 24 hours. In the meantime, two additional COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing that total to 555. (78.5% Recovery Rate).

All five cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the USA. They consist of four males and one female with ages ranging from 31 to 56 years. Three are Jamaicans from Kingston & St Andrew (2) and St Catherine. The other two are visitors staying in St. James.

One moderately ill patient is among the 134 (18.9%) active cases now under observation. There are no critically ill COVID-19 patients at this time.

Jamaica’s 707 cases consist of 192 imported cases; 233 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 401 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 306 (43%) are males. All confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

 

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 24,951
New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 450
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 11
Results Positive

 

 707
Results Negative

 

 24,180
Results Pending

 

 64
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 555
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 42
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 4,613
Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 13
Persons in Facility Isolation

 

 13
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 107
Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 9
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 1
Persons Critically Ill

 

 0
