Fisheries Minister Highlights Opportunities In Blue Economy

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says that despite its vast coastal area and rich marine resources, Jamaica has yet to fully harness the potential of its blue economy.
Speaking at a recent International Fisherman’s Day Symposium in Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth, Mr. Green said one of the Ministry’s main priorities going forward is to adopt a comprehensive and sustainable approach to unlock significant economic benefits, while at the same time “ensuring the long-term viability of our marine resources”.
The blue economy refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and job creation.
“The blue economy offers numerous opportunities, which abound in the development of new fisheries, energy and clean water generation, craft, the creation of works of art and the harvesting of marine flora and fauna, such as sea moss, seaweed, among other species,” the Minister noted.
“We must also not lose sight of the multidimensional potential for recreation, mariculture and sporting activities,” he added.
Mr. Green, in the meantime, said it has not been lost on the Ministry the severe hardship the fishing industry experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that “we are well aware that some persons are only now getting back on their feet”.
The Minister pointed out that the Government will continue to work with “fisherfolk” to keep the industry moving forward, ensuring that there is growth and a full return to stability.
He reminded of the importance of seafood to the national appetite, noting that “our fisherfolk understand the meaning of the word resilience and the important role they play in our economic development”.
It is estimated that the local fisheries sector suffered losses of up to US$23.1 million from both the local and overseas markets, resulting in higher input costs, causing significant increases in operational expenses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.