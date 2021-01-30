First-Time Passport Applicants Could be Accommodated Online Through NIDS

Chief Executive Officer, Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, says implementation of the National Identification System (NIDS) provides the opportunity for persons applying for a passport for the first time to do so online.

“Where NIDS could provide that kind of reassurance and security of identity, and the unique identity credentials for that person, then I certainly see that there’ll be an opportunity, in the future, for us to use that data to facilitate first-time applicants,” he said.

Mr. Wynter was addressing a virtual town hall on the National Identification and Registration Act, 2020, held on Thursday (January 28).

PICA’s online facility is currently limited to the renewal of documents by adults only.

“Currently, with adult renewal, we have what we call a simplified renewal and because we already have the majority of the data for the adult… a Justice of the Peace (JP) does not have to do that declaration. Particularly in this time now, you can go online and complete your passport renewal, and this is for adults only,” he said.

The National Identification and Registration Act, 2020, makes provision for a voluntary and secure national identification system for Jamaica.

The layered rollout and management of the NIDS will be handled by a new agency, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), which will replace the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) and provide more enhanced services.