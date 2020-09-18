First National Shelter for Abused Women To Open Shortly

The first of three national shelters being established across the island to house abused women is scheduled to open shortly.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure in an interview with JIS News following the ceremony for the swearing-in of Cabinet Ministers at King’s House on September 13.

“I have now received the keys and the titles for all three properties. We are doing a soft opening of the first property and the other two properties will be opened shortly thereafter,” she said.

The shelters form part of the Government’s efforts to provide support to women and children impacted by gender-based violence, as well as other forms of abuse.

Turning to other areas of her portfolio, Ms. Grange told JIS News that funds have been secured to assist entertainers and athletes, who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which will be rolled out soon.

She said plans to host international sporting events will be expedited as part of the recovery effort, working in tandem with the Tourism Ministry.

Turning to plans to observe Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence in two years, Ms. Grange said that the celebrations will be special and a Secretariat has been set up to coordinate the activities.

“We will have many legacy projects associated with the milestone,” she told JIS News.