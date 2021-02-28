First Model Units Launched at Edmund Ridge Estate

Story Highlights Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., officially launched the first of three model housing units under phase one of the new Edmund Ridge Estate development at Rose Hall, St. James, on Thursday (February 25). The development is named in honour of Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and is being spearheaded by the Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) under a joint venture partnership with the China-based Henan Fifth Construction Group Company Limited. Phase one of development comprises 155 two-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family homes; two-bedroom, one and a half bath townhouses; and three-bedroom, two-bath split-level units.

In his address, Minister Charles Jr. said that the “resilient housing solutions” being provided at Edmund Ridge Estate, will be complemented by road, water supply and drainage works, and community amenities.

He said the development is a reflection of the Government’s commitment to regularising communities and uplifting the nation. “This is what we define as moving Jamaica towards becoming a more sustainable and resilient country,” Mr. Charles Jr. noted. Minister Bartlett, who is Member of Parliament for East Central St. James, where Edmund Ridge Estate is located, said he is proud to have the development named in his honour.

He said that the housing project is adding value to the area and the lives of the Jamaican people.

“I want to say the development of Edmund Ridge Estate is beyond just a simple housing scheme. It is a game changer for this entire area. Its presence here is going to mean the provision of critical infrastructure that was either lacking or missing and that will be a significant addition to the human development capacity of this area,” he added.

The 96-acre development will provide 772 housing solutions over three years, in response to the housing needs of low to middle-income earners in St. James, as well as persons employed to the attractions and accommodations sector.