First Component of PEP Successful – Senator Reid

Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says the administration of the first component of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) conducted on February 26, was successful.

More than 40,000 students were registered to sit the Ability component at 1,104 centres across the country.

“Our focus now is for the Performance Task component next month and the Curriculum-based Test in April,” he said.

He was speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing held at Jamaica House on February 27.

Senator Reid explained that during the Performance Task, students will be asked to solve a problem by demonstrating their knowledge, understanding and proficiency.

He said the test seeks to assess students’ grasp of concepts, principles and procedures coming from content in Language Arts and Mathematics.

“The scores for the Performance Tasks for Language Arts and Mathematics will be combined with the scores the students receive in the respective curriculum-based tests to give an overall score of the students’ achievement of the National Standards Curriculum for the different subjects,” the Education Minister said.

Students will sit the Performance Tasks in their classroom under the supervision of a teacher.

The Language Arts segment will be held on March 27, 2019 and Mathematics on March 28, 2019.

As it relates to the Curriculum-based Test in Language Arts, Science, Mathematics and Social Studies, Senator Reid said that this will assess students’ knowledge at the grade-six level.

“It will be based on the grade-six component for this subject area. The dates for those exams are April 16 for Language Arts and Science; and Mathematics and Social Studies on April 17,” Senator Reid said.

Meanwhile, additional teacher training workshops and engagement sessions for the administration of the Performance Tasks are planned for March 4, 5 and 7 across the island.