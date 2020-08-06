Fireworks for Jamaica 58 Independence Celebration

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has announced that there will be fireworks over Kingston at the climax of the Independence Spectacular on Thursday (August 6).

The fireworks show — lasting five minutes — will come at the end of the Independence Spectacular which is being staged as a virtual edition of the annual Independence Grand Gala.

The Independence Spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena in keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

The music stars, Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths and Ken Boothe will be presented with Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards at the event which will feature popular local artistes, including the 2020 Jamaica Festival Song winner, Buju Banton; Kemar Highcon; Beenie Man; Dre Island; Christopher Martin; Tessanne Chin; Wayne Marshall; Kevin Downswell; Kukudoo; Chevaughn; Ikaya; Shereita; and Richie Stephens.

L’Acadco, Dance Xpressionz and Citi Dance Company will also perform on the show which begins at 4pm and will be broadcast live on TVJ, PBCJ and on social media.

Following the Independence Spectacular from the National Arena, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission will be hosting an Independence Night Virtual Street Dance, featuring Ricky Trooper, DJ Boom Boom, Collin Hines, DJ Rodrick, Elephant Man, and Jahvinci.

The Virtual Street Dance is to compensate for the absence this year of the annual street parties in major towns across the island due to the reality of covid-19.

The Virtual Street Dance, from 8pm to midnight, will be broadcast live on TVJ, RETV, PBCJ, FAME 95FM, HITZ 92FM, Radio Jamaica and online.

Members of the public will be able to participate in the Virtual Street Dance via the video conferencing and messaging platform, Zoom.