Fire Victim Gets New House Under Indigent Housing Programme

Bernicey Wright, who lost her home to fire in Black River, St. Elizabeth, is the proud recipient of a new house under government’s Indigent Housing Programme.

The programme, which is delivered under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development’s Municipal Social Assistance (MSA) project, is designed to address the housing crisis among the poor and most vulnerable.

The two-bedroom unit was constructed at a cost of $9 million, and has one bathroom, kitchenette, verandah area and living room.

Addressing the handover ceremony on June 22, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, emphasised the commitment of the Poor Relief Programme, which oversees the initiative, to remain nonpartisan in selecting beneficiaries for the housing programme.

“None of the poor relief officers across Jamaica should ask anybody which party they are a part of. Poor relief [belongs to] neither of the parties because being poor is no respecter of colour, creed or party,” Mr. McKenzie underscored.

“This is why whatever we do, it is transparent, it is open, and we can stand up to any scrutiny on this programme,” he added.

For his part, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Floyd Green, said the new unit epitomises ‘building back stronger’.

He noted that Ms. Wright underwent several challenges in a bid to get a new home, “but I knew once we got the commitment of the Minister (Mr. McKenzie), it would be done”.

Mr. Green thanked all stakeholders involved in the process of ensuring that Ms. Wright received her house.

For his part, Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, commended the Poor Relief Department for the work it has been doing in assisting persons in need.

“It is one of the pillars of the Ministry that renders so much assistance to many persons throughout Jamaica. I think we are all aware of the circumstances that one is in when they are assisted by the Poor Relief Department and the building of houses of this nature,” he said.

“For those who might have fallen on hard times, for those who might not have been able to achieve for themselves a unit at this level, that is the kind of assistance that Mr. McKenzie and the Ministry, through the Board of Supervision and the Poor Relief Department, render to citizens, throughout the island,” he outlined.

In her remarks, Ms. Wright expressed gratitude for her new house.

“To be the owner of a brand-new home is no small blessing. I am deeply grateful, my heart is rejoicing. I am at a loss for words right now, I wish I could better express in words how I am feeling right now,” she said.

“I want to personally thank Minister McKenzie for being a man of his word. You expressed your commitment to help me recover from my loss, and you have worked with the relevant agency to make this a reality,” Ms. Wright added.

She also thanked other stakeholders who were instrumental in ensuring she received her home.