Fire at Riverton Disposal Site – Update

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) wishes to inform the public that the fire at the Riverton Disposal Facility has been extinguished.

However, there remains a level of smoke nuisance in the surrounding areas.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon says cooling down operations are still underway.

“This is usually the case with smoke, it takes a while to clear after the fire is contained. Our teams are working tirelessly to address the remaining smoke nuisance. We are affected by high winds in the area, but it is hoped that the situation will improve significantly by this evening. We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public as we continue to manage this situation.”

The NSWMA was notified of the fire outbreak shortly after midday on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Following the alert, the Jamaica Fire Brigade was immediately contacted, and units were swiftly dispatched to the site to assist.

Mr. Gordon added : “We are confident in our resources and capabilities to effectively manage the situation. We have adequate cover material, heavy-duty trucks, equipment, and experienced personnel on site. Additionally, we are grateful for the support of the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Jamaica Defence Force, who are assisting us by providing water from overhead. Together, we remain committed to swiftly addressing this challenge and ensuring the safety and welfare of all involved.”