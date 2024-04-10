Ministry Highlights Approved ‘Philosophy of Education for Jamaica’

The Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY) has an approved ‘Philosophy of Education for Jamaica’.

A bulletin issued by the Ministry states that in accordance with the recommendations of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission Report, also known as the Orlando Patterson Report (2021), the Ministry was charged to “widely promote an education philosophy which sees learning as a collaborative interaction between teachers, students and the curriculum and pursue efforts to ensure widespread acceptance”.

Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including students and student leaders, parents, members of the church community, teachers, principals, Education Officers and other technocrats, the Education Philosophy for Jamaica has been finalised and reads as follows:

“Under God, the Jamaican educational philosophy embraces diverse learning capacities and styles, aiming to nurture each learner’s full potential. We provide a comprehensive education, blending academic and vocational pursuits with values-based teachings and life skills. Our focus is on fostering community harmony, appreciating our cultural heritage, promoting inclusivity, environmental stewardship, and respect for all. Through this approach, we aim to cultivate learners’ understanding of themselves, respect for humanity and love for country as embodied in our National Vision, Anthem, and Pledge.”

The education philosophy embodies the tenets of the Ministry’s efforts to Transform Education for National Development (TREND).

School administrators are being encouraged to disseminate this philosophy to all stakeholders to ensure its widespread adoption and incorporation in their school improvement plan, teaching and learning preparations and practices, and home-school engagements and community partnerships.

They are also being urged to familiarise themselves with the philosophy and incorporate its core principles into their daily routines.